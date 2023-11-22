The Examiner
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Claim racing boss emailed senior officer during horse float crash probe

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 22 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:31pm
TasRacing chief executive officer Andrew Jenkins questioned over response to Sidmouth crash that police say was caused by fatigue after 20-hour race day.
An inquiry has heard concerns that racing body TasRacing failed to enact changes following a serious vehicle crash that injured four industry participants and that the organisation's top executive intervened in a police investigation into the crash.

