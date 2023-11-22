Claim racing boss emailed senior officer during horse float crash probe

An inquiry has heard concerns that racing body TasRacing failed to enact changes following a serious vehicle crash that injured four industry participants and that the organisation's top executive intervened in a police investigation into the crash.
The driver and five passengers, all employees of horse trainer Ben Yole, were injured when their Ford Ranger ute veered off the road and crashed at approximately 1.30am near Sidmouth this year.
The four horses they were towing died during the crash or were euthanised soon after.
In government business enterprise scrutiny hearing on Wednesday, Labor released documents obtained under freedom of information that appeared to show TasRacing chief executive officer Andrew Jenkins bypassing the officer investigating the crash and contacting a senior officer.
The officer conducting the initial investigation, Exeter Police Station's Constable Andrew Hansen, was taken off the case just days later.
The documents released included a February 14 email from Constable Hansen to Mr Jenkins, in which the officer said the crash was the result of driver fatigue.
"Those involved had been up at 6am to load up the horses, drive to Hobart, participate in the day and reload the horses before driving back to their stable in Sidmouth, arriving at around 2am," the letter read.
It was "common practice" for people attending Hobart race-meets to drive back to Northern Tasmania on the same day, he wrote.
Constable Hansen suggested that making industry changes might be a better option than charging 20 year-old driver Lily Blundstone.
"The current practices are not safe for attendees (and other road users) and crashes will occur in the future unless changes are made within the industry itself," he wrote.
Mr Jenkins offered to respond quickly to Constable Hansen, but instead the next day contacted a more senior officer, Acting Inspector Stuart Greenwood.
Inspector Greenwood told him the email from Constable Hansen was not an official police position and was "unauthorised".
Inspector Greenwood's letter read: "Please be advised that this investigation is now sitting with specialist crash investigators who fall under my direct supervision in Launceston.
"Constable Andrew Hansen has completed a hand-over of the investigation and will not be further involved."
Ms Blundstone was charged in August with a number of offenses relating to the crash, including driving a faulty vehicle and two counts of grievous bodily harm.
Labor racing spokesman Dean Winter said the accident was a "shocking" workplace incident that resulted in one of the ute passengers losing eyesight in one eye.
"Is it appropriate that young people are working in the industry for almost 20 hours unpaid and still working at hour 20?" he said.
Mr Jenkins said it was the responsibility of individual employers, not TasRacing, to ensure employees were getting enough rest.
"It's inappropriate for TasRacing to intervene in employer-employee relationships ... it's not for me to tell an employer how to run their business," he said.
Asked why TasRacing was still scheduling races late at night, Mr Jenkins said that the company did not have control of the broadcast schedule.
Mr Winter said a recent TasRacing event finished at 10.34pm - thirty minutes later than scheduled due to delays.
Mr Jenkins said TasRacing had not implemented any policy changes to schedules or introduced new fatique management policies in the wake of the crash.
