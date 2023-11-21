The Examinersport
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Englund off to a Flyer with fourth Tasbred feature Gold Collar victory

By Brennan Ryan
November 22 2023 - 9:45am
Ben Englund and staff of Simons Carpet One after Langley Flyer took out the Gold Collar Final on Monday night. Picture supplied
Trainer Ben Englund claimed his fourth victory in the Tasbred feature thanks to Langley Flyer's brilliant front-running performance in the $11,115 Gold Collar final at Mowbray.

