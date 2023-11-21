Englund off to a Flyer with fourth Tasbred feature Gold Collar victory

Trainer Ben Englund claimed his fourth victory in the Tasbred feature thanks to Langley Flyer's brilliant front-running performance in the $11,115 Gold Collar final at Mowbray.
Starting as a $7.50 hope in the $7280-to-the-winner event, the blue daughter of Fernando Bale and Grease Explosion was lethal out from the jump, crossing from box five to lead past the post the first time.
She continued to kick away from Vintage Class and Volume Up, scoring by three lengths in 29.64 seconds.
Langley Flyer notched up her sixth race victory from 14 career starts for the Lehman Macmichael Syndicate.
"On the odd occasion she can begin - thankfully she chose the right time to really produce," the trainer said.
"In the last couple of months Langley Flyer has really improved dramatically, she broke-in only fair but has really taken a step up over a short period, it's great for the syndicate owners to have such a smart performer.
"We've put the work into her and a step up in distance was the test, and she has handled it extremely well."
Englund's victory over 515 metres comes after he won the first race back in 2017 with Wynburn Cutie then followed by Wyburn Lethal (2019) and Wynburn Rebel (2021).
Breeder Cameron Betts also claimed the Tasbred bonus thanks to littermates Langley Flyer and Volume Up.
"I'm really happy for Anthony Machmichael and Stuart Lehman, they've got quite a few people involved with the ownership, some connected to the Somerset Football Club - they are having a great time," Englund added.
Langley Flyer heads to Hobart on Thursday, looking to achieve her Grade 6 victory over 461m from box six in the opening race.
Dilston trainer Neville Allison landed his first double for the year at Launceston when Darryl's Choice and Nail 'Em Fencer completed a race-to-race moment at Mowbray on Tuesday.
Both runners led all the way, Darryl's Choice at start number 10 defeating Black Phantom and Akuna Street in 29.72 seconds over 515m.
The daughter of Fernando Bale recorded her third win for owner Darryl Hamilton.
Nail 'Em Fencer was having his 67th start, in bringing up a milestone of 30 race victories, when defeating Buckle Up Aria and Nitro Harvey in 29.53 seconds. He is owned and raced by Kingsley Jarman also bred by Anne and Bill Witherden.
