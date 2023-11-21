Matildas make soccer dreams come true for teenage Launceston supporter

Matildas superstars Sam Kerr and Alex Chidiac ensured Launceston fan Katie Campbell lived out her soccer dreams.
Fifteen-year-old Katie, who was diagnosed at birth with the genetic heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, met the Matildas thanks to Make-A-Wish Australia with the support of Football Australia.
Attending the women's Olympic qualifying tournament in Perth, Katie, along with her mum and brother, attended a closed training session where she had the opportunity to meet some of her favourite players who posed for photos and signed gear.
Thanking Kerr and Chidiac for being her role model and inspiration, Katie and her family were also part of a record crowd as the Matildas took on the Philippines at Optus Stadium.
"The highlight of my wish has definitely been meeting the squad, especially Sam Kerr and Alex Chidiac," she said. "They are my all-time favourite players and such huge role models for me.
"I watch every single game the Matildas play and even saw them play in the World Cup this year."
Mum Marcia said the family was grateful for the opportunity.
"The whole wish experience was amazing," she said. "Katie felt like royalty at the Matildas' training session, with every player hugging her when they arrived. To hear Katie talking since the meet and greet is beautiful, so many memories.
Marcia said Katie started playing soccer at the age of five for Riverside Olympic.
"The club and people within the club and the friendships built over the years mean a lot to Katie and our family, and she continues to embrace her passion despite the challenges her condition poses. She requires a portable defibrillator to play and train, but her determination remains unshaken."
Make-A-Wish Australia chief executive Sally Bateman said the organisation has granted more than 10,000 life-changing wishes to critically-ill kids like Katie since 1985.
"We are enormously grateful for the generosity of our amazing donors, volunteers and partners and we simply could not have made Katie's wish come true without the incredible support of the Matildas," she said.
"With over 900 critically-ill children in our wish program at the moment, there has never been a more important time to donate and help make life-changing wishes a reality."
