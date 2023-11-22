Coroner calls for intersection overhaul after fatal Mowbray crash

A state coroner has called on the state government to overhaul a north Launceston junction after a fatal crash in July, 2022.
An 80-year-old man, referred to only as HN in a report by coroner Olivia McTaggart, died at the scene of a crash on the East Tamar Highway on July 1, 2022.
According to the report, HN was driving from his Launceston home to an appointment at Newnham on the afternoon of the crash.
This was scheduled for 2.30pm and HN left the house with his son about 2.10pm.
Ms McTaggart said HN dropped his son off at a Wellington Street business before continuing his journey.
She said witnesses later saw HN's car, a silver Mercedes Benz, driving erratically along the East Tamar Highway.
HN then turned right off the highway onto University Way as a Fuso Fighter refrigerated truck approached the intersection.
The truck driver, named as Gurjeet Bhullar by Ms McTaggart, saw the car and braked.
Ms McTaggart said HN turned suddenly causing the Mercedes to hit the truck.
The car then wrapped around the front of the truck, and was pushed 37.3 metres before both vehicles stopped according to Ms McTaggart.
HN died at the scene due to injuries, despite the efforts of paramedics.
Ms McTaggart said she was "satisfied" the truck driver was driving attentively and within signposted speed limits.
She said Mr Bhullar was unable to avoid the collision.
"The crash was caused entirely by HN failing to give way to the truck when he was required to do so," Ms McTaggart said.
"I cannot determine upon the evidence whether he failed to see the oncoming truck, misjudged the distance or was in a hurry because he was late for his appointment."
Ms McTaggart said she spoke to crash investigator Constable Nigel Housego and the Department of State Growth about previous crashes at the intersection.
She was told it was a "high priority" part of the department's East Tamar Corridor Strategy.
As such she recommended the department takes further steps to improve the safety at the East Tamar Highway-University Way intersection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.