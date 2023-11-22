The Examiner
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Deloraine Show returns with a 'recipe filled with family fun'

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
November 22 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Deloraine show returns this weekend with displays, rides, entertainment and more. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The Deloraine show returns this weekend with displays, rides, entertainment and more. Picture by Phillip Biggs

One of the most popular events on Northern Tasmania's agricultural calendar is back this weekend with a mix of the old and the new for its 76th year of family friendly entertainment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.