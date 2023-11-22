Deloraine Show returns with a 'recipe filled with family fun'

One of the most popular events on Northern Tasmania's agricultural calendar is back this weekend with a mix of the old and the new for its 76th year of family friendly entertainment.
The Deloraine Show returns this Saturday, November 25, with an array of exhibitions and competitions, including familiar and fresh favourites alongside food, music and rides.
"Our recipe is always to make it a family friendly day, and that's no different this year," said Fiona Gleeson, a member of the Deloraine Show's Entertainment Committee.
"We want people to feel that sense of community and to come together for a wonderful day, and the entertainment we have this year will make sure of that."
Highlights from the show schedule include local trial biker Chris Bayles - who hopes to wow the crowd with his skills - and a clubs and businesses mascot race where competitors will duke it out to be crowned Deloraine's fastest mascot.
And that's not the only contest of speed: the coveted 'Wheelie Bin Race' is back, too.
The race will task teams of two to first assemble their bins before pushing their partner in the wheelie and through a course against other teams of competitors.
Mrs Gleeson said that the show was also excited to be featuring an array of local, young musicians including the Deloraine Junior and Development Band, Ross Clippingdale, Deltime Killers, Jason Taylor and Shakale Mammas.
"Being able to showcase local talent is something we're very proud of this year," she said.
And in children's entertainment, the Deloraine Show has gathered Super Silly Us Circus group, laser tag, Deloraine Youth Group games and activities, interactive kids music activities from Deloraine Primary School and Chilli FM's Children's Fun Tent alongside sumo suits, mechanical bull rides and show bags.
Familiar exhibitions and competitions return in sheep, beef, poultry, horses, heavy horse, home industries and wood chopping sections, too, which are "always big crowd pullers," according to Mrs Gleeson.
The Deloraine and Districts Show 2023 will run from 9:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday, November 25, at the Deloraine Showgrounds.
Tickets for adults $12, Children $5 and under five-years free.
