Police charge Mayfield man in relation to overnight assault

By Staff Reporters
November 22 2023 - 8:30am
Police have charged a Mayfield man in relation to an alleged overnight assault. File picture by Paul Scambler
Police have charged a Mayfield man with causing grievous bodily harm, possessing dangerous articles and minor drug offences in relation to an overnight disturbance.

