Police charge Mayfield man in relation to overnight assault

Police have charged a Mayfield man with causing grievous bodily harm, possessing dangerous articles and minor drug offences in relation to an overnight disturbance.
Police said shortly after 8:00pm on Tuesday, November 21, they were called to a disturbance in Hargrave Crescent, Mayfield, where a male had received serious internal injuries during an alleged assault.
The male was transported to Launceston General Hospital by Ambulance Tasmania and treated for serious injuries.
Later that day, police arrested and charged a 31-year old man from Mayfield was arrested in relation to the incident and other offences.
Police said they would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the alleged altercation between the two males in Hargrave Crescent overnight.
Anyone witnessing any such incident are asked to call police on 131 444 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.
