Launceston's twist on annual shopping frenzy Black Friday

Black Friday might be an American tradition, but Launceston will be adding extra Christmas flare to the shopping frenzy.
To coincide with one-off shopper discounts, the Brisbane Street Mall tree will be lit up and the annual Christmas in the City will be held with kids activities, late night shopping and even an appearance from Santa Claus.
Australians often look online for Black Friday sales, however Launceston Central chief executive Amanda McEvoy encouraged people to visit brick and mortar stores for their shopping fix,
"A lot of the independent retailers are staying open late for everybody," Ms McEvoy said.
"You can still get a Black Friday bargain, and support local and be part of your community."
Black Friday offers from Launceston independent retailers will be found on Launceston Central's social media pages on Friday, November 24.
"It's not often our independent stores are able to provide such good offers, and because of the time of the year and everybody getting on board that you can nab that dress that you've had your eye on in the window," she said.
"It's well worth putting aside some time to do the bargain hunting on that night in town. There's no downside to supporting local and getting a bargain."
She said the unique day was an opportunity to explore the city on an evening where many businesses will be open late.
With many of Launceston's Christmas decorations being upgraded, Ms McEvoy said the vibes in the CBD were high.
"It's a whole community experience to come shopping, rather than leaving it to a last minute online dash," she said.
Black Friday was a chance for businesses to engage with a broad range of customers and also to gain a stronger community following on social media, she said.
"It's a really exciting time for them to be engaged with customers knowing that customers want to buy Christmas presents, they're in that mindset to actually shop and support local," Ms McEvoy said.
She said Black Friday in the CBD would be full of sounds, smells and colour.
Christmas in the City - Lighting of the Tree events will take place at Brisbane Mall on November 24 from 6pm, while businesses in Charles Street, Brisbane Arcade and beyond will have their hours extended for late night shopping.
