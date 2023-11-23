Annual ride raises a massive $70,000 for Launceston cancer clinic

Surgery to remove cancer of the larynx left Matthew Mallinson without a voice - but it hasn't stopped him from speaking up and helping others.
Mr Mallinson is four and a half years post-surgery and has just finished organising the fourth Holman Clinic Charity ride.
This year, the ATV buggy ride raised over $70,000 for the cancer treatment clinic.
"The aim of the ride is to give back to a body that supported me on my journey and has many others as well," Mr Mallinson said.
"They give hope, plus the staff were wonderful when I went through my battle with the dreaded C."
Mr Mallison said the two-day event attracts people from all across the state to ride forest trials and roads around Northern Tasmania while raising much-needed funds along the way.
"It takes a lot of planning and some wonderful people a lot of time to make it happen, and then the amazing Tasmanian business that have got behind the event, it's amazing," he said.
"Seeing all the smiles makes it all worth it."
More than 150 riders took part during what Mr Mallinson describes as a "muddy but enjoyable, often sideways event".
"I'm only one person, but there's lots of help and plenty of fun," Mr Mallinson said.
"I may be missing some parts, but I can still get on with living.
"Life is for living. Get on with it, have fun, give a little back, and enjoy."
Holman Clinic director Dr Stan Gauden said he was grateful for Mr Mallinson and his partner Teresa Williams' continual support of the clinic and cancer patients.
Dr Gauden said money raised from this year's event would go toward a patient portal, which is a secure mobile and web application that connects the patient with hospital information about their care and treatment.
"It will be a one-stop shop and health record so that patients can better engage in their own care, access quality patient information and resources at a time that is meaningful and suitable to them, and improve continuity of care between health care providers and services," Dr Gauden said.
"The patient portal will also act as a clinical tool to optimise clinical and operational workflow to better utilise specialist nursing resources across the Northern Cancer Service (NCS), specifically in the areas of 'coming to treatment', 'pre-treatment clinic' and 'survivorship care'."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.