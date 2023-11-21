The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rockliff touts 'strong' economic management as state growth slumps

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 21 2023 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics suggest Tasmania's post-CIVID economic growth has ended. File photo
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics suggest Tasmania's post-CIVID economic growth has ended. File photo

Tasmania's post-COVID economic growth spurt appears to be spluttering out, with new economic figures showing the economy expanded by just 1.1 per cent in the last financial year, down from 4.3 per cent the year before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.