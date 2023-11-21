Ravenswood students master reading, riding and relationship

Popular Launceston fundraiser Sally's Ride is reaching a new generation of Tasmanians.
Nearly a week out from the event proper, Ravenswood Heights Primary School students raised $400 for mental health at their own Sally's Ride event on Monday.
Teaming up with Sally's Ride organisers - the Rotary Club of Central Launceston - students completed a one-hour relay of the school bike track.
Teacher Kathryn Barrett and principal Jason Gunn said the fundraiser first began as a way to thank the Rotary club for running a reading group at the school.
"It started off helping out with their reading, but it's grown so much bigger into a mentoring program as well," Miss Barrett said.
"As a group we thought 'the Rotarians give a lot to us so how about we work out a way to give back to the Rotary club'?
"It was really nice, a really good fun morning ... hopefully it will become an annual thing."
Students were encouraged to wear green - the colour of mental health - and capped off the morning with a green-themed recess.
Sally's Ride organiser Craig Perkins, who is part of the reading program, said the school's effort was greatly appreciated.
"That's really important for our club," Mr Perkins said.
"We have a close association and for them to be able to do that - it means a lot to the club."
This year's instalment of Sally's Ride is expected to raise between $25,000 and $30,000 for suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
About 250 riders will take part in Sunday's event, which starts from 8am at the Launceston Rugby Club.
Entries can be made online until Saturday night, with on-site registrations available on Sunday morning.
For more details visit sallysride.com.au
