The Examiner
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Community/Community News

Ravenswood students master reading, riding and relationship

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
November 22 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ravenswood Heights Primary School students raised more than $400 for Sally's Ride. Pictures supplied
Ravenswood Heights Primary School students raised more than $400 for Sally's Ride. Pictures supplied

Popular Launceston fundraiser Sally's Ride is reaching a new generation of Tasmanians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help