Causing death by negligent driving case transferred to Hobart Magistrates Court

A 19-year-old Newnham man is yet to plead to a charge of causing death by negligent driving of a well-known Launceston soccer player.
Lachlan Ian Norton was charged after a fatal crash at Andover at about 7pm on October 8, 2022 in which 20-year-old Caleb Bowman was killed.
Mr Norton appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on May 23 and July 25 and was directed to plead by magistrate Sharon Cure at his next appearance.
On Tuesday the court heard that the matter had been transferred to the Hobart Magistrates Court by a agreement between defence counsel Bill Griffiths and the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Mr Norton also faces charges of driving without due care and attention, driving while exceeding 0.05 and with being a learner with alcohol in his body.
Police reports at the time said a crash occurred on a rural road when the vehicle driven by Mr Norton lost control and collided with a tree. Police said it was their belief that the vehicle rolled.
Mr Bowman was a member of the Northern Rangers Soccer Club.
Ms Cure adjourned the case until January 23 at 9.45am.
