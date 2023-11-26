The Examiner
Monday, 27 November 2023
Causing death by negligent driving case transferred to Hobart Magistrates Court

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated November 27 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 8:51am
A 19-year-old Newnham man is yet to plead to a charge of causing death by negligent driving of a well-known Launceston soccer player.

