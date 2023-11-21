The Examiner
Council seeks feedback from skaters on park's future upgrades

Updated November 21 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
City of Launceston recreation planning officer Ben Clark at the Royal Park Skate Park. Picture by Phillip Biggs
City of Launceston recreation planning officer Ben Clark at the Royal Park Skate Park. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Royal Park Skate Park users are being asked to guide their facility's future as the City of Launceston council plans future upgrades for the site.

