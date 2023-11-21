Council seeks feedback from skaters on park's future upgrades

Royal Park Skate Park users are being asked to guide their facility's future as the City of Launceston council plans future upgrades for the site.
The council expects to spend about $200,000 to renovate the popular skating facility and is seeking feedback via an upgrade survey.
The survey hopes to discover what kinds of improvement users would like to see at Royal Park and was instigated after consultation with local skaters and a notice of motion from former mayor Danny Gibson last year.
The skate park, which was built in the late 1990s and last upgraded in 2008, is reaching the end of its life, according to Ben Clark, City of Launceston's recreation planning officer, and is in need of some care.
"We want to see as many people here using the space, people of all demographics, ages and come and skate," Mr Clark said.
"I'm really hoping the skating community gets behind this and thinks about new features."
Early upgrade suggestions included new ramps, new features and end-to-end skating at the park, which would allow users to travel from one side to another, and other amenities like shade and water.
Mr Clark said the council would also be mindful that the space is a home for more than just skateboarders - BMX riders, in line skaters and scooterists use the site too.
"We've really got to factor that in to make this a good, usable space," he said.
The council expects to complete the construction works in the 2024-25 financial year and expressed that skaters will be able to continue using the facility during the process.
City of Launceston mayor - and self-proclaimed Tony Hawk Pro Skater enthusiast - Matthew Garwood echoed the sentiment that the consultation process was about what users wanted, not the council.
"What's really important is that we talk to and engage those who actually use the space - or those who don't use the space and find out why," Mr Garwood said.
"It's really important to find what inspires people to take skateboarding up, recreationally, professionally or however they want to use it."
The short online upgrade survey is available on the Council's website and will close on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.