A few happy peacocks as VIP tickets to Mona Foma's The Gorge sell out

By Isabel Bird
Updated November 21 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 11:42am
Peacock Pass for The Gorge event, held as part of 2024 Mona Foma, sold out within an hour Picture: File
VIP tickets for Mona Foma's premier event in Launceston sold out within half an hour, with the lucky punters set to shake their tail feathers at The Gorge.

