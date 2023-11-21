A few happy peacocks as VIP tickets to Mona Foma's The Gorge sell out

VIP tickets for Mona Foma's premier event in Launceston sold out within half an hour, with the lucky punters set to shake their tail feathers at The Gorge.
Tickets for the 2024 Mona Foma Arts and Music Festival went on sale today, as did tickets for Northern Tasmania's musical camping festival Party in the Paddock.
The Gorge event, held within Cataract Gorge on March 2 is free, however the VIP Peacock tickets will guarantee stage views and access to a private bar "away from the hoi polloi".
Mona Foma artistic director Brian Ritchie said the Cataract Gorge was one o the greatest places in the world for a concert.
Punters will be entertained by headline act TISM, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Mulga Bore Hard Rock and FFLORA x Grace Chia.
One Launceston punter said it was a moment's indecision that led him to lose out on VIP access.
Which might be a similar feeling for those who planned to attend Paul Kelly at the Odean but missed out, due to the event also selling out on the morning tickets went on sale.
But those who missed out can still grab tickets to the other many events forming part of the 16th Mona Foma in February, with up to 500 performers set to entertain the crowds this summer.
Party in the Paddock tickets also went on sale today, with international and Australian acts billed at the event.
Some of the 150 artists include Rudimental, The Darkness and Milky Chance, as well as Lime Cordiale, Holy Holy and San Cisco.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.