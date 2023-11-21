Pepper spray use during Tamar River police chase under review

Police say the amount of force, including the use of pepper spray, used to detain a man at Launceston will be reviewed.
This is part of standard process, according to the Tasmania Police.
A man was arrested on Monday, November 20 after leading police on a prolonged chase on the Tamar and North Esk rivers in an allegedly stolen boat.
The boat was recovered after the incident.
At the time, a police media statement said the incident was isolated and posed no threat to the wider community however boat users were asked to stay off the water.
A statement released on Tuesday said officers had concerns about the man's welfare, as well as a potential risk to the public.
The statement said as a result of this, specialist officers and resources were used to try and negotiate with the man however initial attempts to apprehend him were unsuccessful.
The "specialist resources" included OC spray, otherwise known as pepper spray.
The incident and use of force has been referred to the Professional Standards Command for a review, which the statement said was part of "usual process".
Police said the man was taken to hospital for assessment and medical treatment after his arrest, and remained in a stable condition.
