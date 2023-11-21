The Examiner
Pepper spray use during Tamar River police chase under review

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated November 21 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:08pm
Police chased a man up the North Esk River on Monday, November 20. Picture by Rod Thompson
Police chased a man up the North Esk River on Monday, November 20. Picture by Rod Thompson

Police say the amount of force, including the use of pepper spray, used to detain a man at Launceston will be reviewed.

