Post office finds way to help community during busy Christmas period

The holiday season is a busy time at a post office, but it isn't stopping one in Riverside from bringing Christmas cheer.
Riverside Post, News and Lotto has become a collection point for non-perishable food that will be distributed to those in need.
Staff member Helen Morice said they were spurred by a long held desire to give back to the community who supports them.
"This also helps the community more broadly," Mrs Morice said.
"Things are hard at the moment economically and with the cost of living, there's some people who are doing it harder through no fault of their own."
It's the first time the post office has run a Christmas charity drive.
"We've always discussed doing something, but in a post office things get busy at the end of the year," she said.
"So we took the easy way out and thought a food drive and trying to do things that ease the pressure on people doing it hard."
To ensure those in need get the goods in time for Christmas, the Rotary Club of West Tamar is pitching in to distribute food to agencies who can serve it to those in need.
Rotary Club of West Tamar member David Annear, who is also a regular at the post office, said it came about after a conversation two weeks ago.
"They said they wanted to do something practical for the community ... and asked could Rotary help distribute the non-perishable food items? I said we can," Mr Annear said.
"It's pretty special. I was really rapt and proud they asked Rotary to help out.
"More and more there are people in need in our communities."
He said networking between businesses, service clubs and charities continued to strengthen, with this one example.
The Riverside Post News and Lotto has started accepting donations and will continue to do so in the lead up to Christmas.
