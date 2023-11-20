Mower incident claims life of man at Zeehan memorial park

What Tasmania Police are describing as "an incident involving a mower" has claimed the life of a man aged in his 30s at Zeehan.
The man was found under the machine at a memorial park shortly before 5pm on Monday November 20, police said.
Police and emergency services attended, but the man died at the scene.
WorkSafe Tasmania has been notified, police said, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
