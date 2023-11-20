Airport check-in, departure delays blamed on power outage

A power outage was to blame for delayed flights and long waits in the check-in queue at Launceston Airport.
Airport staff reported a "technical problem" to the public about 9am on Monday, November 20 via social media, and urged passengers to plan for delays.
The problem was resolved by midday.
A Launceston Airport spokesperson confirmed two flights had been delayed by about 90 minutes due to the outage.
However, they said things had been running smoothly since.
"A power outage impacted some check-in and boarding systems at Launceston Airport this morning which slowed down passenger processing and resulted in longer than usual wait times for travellers," they said.
"It has now been resolved and all systems are operating normally.
"We apologise to passengers for the inconvenience and thank them for their patience."
