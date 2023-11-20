The Examiner
Monday, 20 November 2023
Airport check-in, departure delays blamed on power outage

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
November 20 2023
A power outage was to blame for delays at Launceston Airport on Monday, November 20. Picture by Paul Scambler
A power outage was to blame for delays at Launceston Airport on Monday, November 20. Picture by Paul Scambler

A power outage was to blame for delayed flights and long waits in the check-in queue at Launceston Airport.

