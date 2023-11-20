The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Sexual orientation made him a target': Man avoids further jail time

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
November 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Christopher Ingram appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on November 20 to learn his fate. Picture by Craig George
Thomas Christopher Ingram appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on November 20 to learn his fate. Picture by Craig George

A man has avoided further jail time after a magistrate said his sexual orientation would endanger him if he was sent back to prison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.