'Sexual orientation made him a target': Man avoids further jail time

A man has avoided further jail time after a magistrate said his sexual orientation would endanger him if he was sent back to prison.
Thomas Christopher Ingram pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including destruction of property, common assault, and multiple drug offences.
Ingram appeared before the Launceston Magistrates Court on November 20 to learn his fate.
Defence lawyer Emily Hindle said since the offending took place, Ingram was "better than ever".
Ms Hindle said Ingram was currently on medication which had improved his mental ill health, was in a better financial position and overall had "stabilised".
The court heard that Ingram had previously spent time in prison for prior offences.
Ms Hindle said that his time in prison had greatly affected him.
"His sexual orientation made him a target," Ms Hindle said.
As Ms Hindle said this, Ingram broke down in tears in the courtroom.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said Ingram was a "vulnerable person with serious mental health issues".
"Your time in prison would have been very traumatic, no doubt," Mrs Cure said.
"You're not someone who should be in prison."
Mrs Cure convicted Ingram on all counts and issued a fine of $500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.