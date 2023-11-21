Hadspen coach's best-on-ground showing takes TCL player of the year lead

An all-round, match-winning performance claimed Hadspen coach Tristan Weeks' second best-on-ground showing in the TCL player of the year.
His 65 off 43 balls and 2-29 off eight overs has put him ahead of Daniel Smith and Jonty Manktelow in the player of the year tally, while Perth duo Jake Smith and Chris Collins picked up their first votes.
Grant Davern (Evandale Panthers)
One of the league's most experienced players, Davern has started the season in red-hot form and is part of the reason why Evandale Panthers are undefeated.
Tristan Weeks (Hadspen, captain)
Having joined the Chieftains full-time this season, Weeks led from the front of the new-look side on the weekend.
Matthew Kerrison (Trevallyn)
Two matches, two team of the week nominations, Kerrison is showing his class for Trevallyn.
Jake Smith (Perth)
Impressing with the ball last week, Smith showed his batting talents with the weekend's highest score.
John Anderson (Trevallyn)
Anderson was one of only four batters to reach double figures for Trevallyn in his patient knock.
Amritpal Singh (Legana)
After scoring 63 last week, Singh backed it up by almost scoring another half-century.
Chris Collins (Perth)
Collins' second premier league game for the Demons showed a lot of promise, adding some strong all-round talent to a finals contender.
Alex Kerrison (Trevallyn)
Joining his brother in the team for the second week in row, the former Riverside and Westbury spinner has been hitting the ball well.
Andrew Rigby (Perth)
He didn't bowl for long but Rigby certainly made an impact in the Demons' win over ACL.
Nick Price (Hadspen)
Having shown form with the bat this season, Price shone with the ball in a tough period, removing two key Legana batters.
Sarpreet Singh (Legana)
Singh's performance saw him make the league's top team for the second week in a row, showing solid form for the Durhams.
