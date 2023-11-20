Brian Mitchell: Axed projects were 'pipe dreams and fantasies'

Lyons MP Brian Mitchell has defended the Albanese government's decision to cancel 50 infrastructure projects nationwide, including one in Tasmania, saying they were "pipe dreams and fantasies" initiated under the previous Morrison government.
The only Tasmanian project not to pass the government's infrastructure review was the $20 million Old Surrey Road/Massey Greene Drive upgrades in Burnie.
"A 2019 federal Liberal commitment was not delivered by the former government and which has since blown out in cost estimates," Mr Mitchell said.
"The Tasmanian minority Liberal government made it clear it had no intention of making up the shortfall, meaning there was no realistic prospect of it going ahead."
He said he was proud that every project in his electorate of Lyons received the green light from the review.
"Every project on the $120 billion pipeline has now been properly costed, with a coherent plan for completion."
Projects in the North and North-West that passed the review included upgrades to the Bass Highway between Cooee and Wynyard, the reconnection of the Bell Bay Rail Line to the Bell Bay Wharf, and Bridport Road freight efficiency and safety upgrades.
"The pipeline we inherited from the Liberals included too many projects with no funding attached, unaffordable cost blowouts and no plans for implementation.
"It was a pipeline of pipe dreams and fantasies, designed to generate positive headlines even if announced projects never saw the light of day."
Mr Mitchell also took aim at the state government's handling of the infrastructure review, claiming government members "spread panic" in the community by raising fears that projects were set to be cancelled.
"With just one project axed it is regrettable that members of the Tasmanian minority Liberal government spread panic in the community this week, claiming other projects were being cancelled when it was simply not true.
"I encourage them to spend more time fixing Tasmania's woeful health system, failing public transport network and disgraceful state roads and less time playing politics in the media."
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson previously warned the federal government against cutting Tasmanian projects after the review was announced in May.
This week, he said the Prime Minister had "abandoned" regional Tasmania by the proposed move to a new model where the federal Labor Government will only contribute 50 per cent of the cost of important infrastructure, compared to the 80 per cent contribution at present.
Mr Mitchell also criticised the state government's finance management.
"The Australian government is not an ATM for the Tasmanian government to come crying to every time it fails to manage its own finances," he said.
