Veiled choice given for amalgamation

What game is the state government playing?
They know they have absolute power over councils and in previous times have exercised it.
The example is the water.
Councils controlled this aspect of services to ratepayers and were totally set up to administer it, but the government being in control took over it at great costs despite tremendous outcry by councils.
Water was tied up with the distribution of council rates at 75 per cent cheaper than the state government could provide.
The Examiner were all across it and graciously provided coverage to outline the council's case, affording myself as a councillor to feature in a prominent position with a photo with another councillor, labelled as the "water rebels".
The state government has tried several times to force amalgamation without success.
Giving councils the choice will never work.
Both councillors and ratepayers do not want to give up their municipalities.
I truly believe Tasmania is overgoverned with an upper and lower house and 29 councils for just over 500,000 people.
It is a complex situation which needs strong leadership.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
JEREMY Rockliff (The Advocate, November 16) states he "won't stand idly by and let the federal government kill off jobs on the West Coast" and "our government backs our salmon industry 100 percent".
We all support jobs for West Coasters.
The current situation with Macquarie Harbour is a result of Mr Rockliff's arrogant backing of this industry since 2014 when he became Minister for Primary Industry and Water.
This includes the dismissal of many warnings on the plight of the harbour, from scientists, locals, industry pioneers such as Paul Norris (The Advocate, November 16), and the industry itself.
Jeremy's jobs stance fails to recognise that a restored, healthy Macquarie Harbour will continue to provide many more jobs in tourism than provided by salmon farming.
So rather than threatening federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek with being responsible for possible job losses brought about by his misplaced"backing of this industry, Jeremy must deliver on another promise - to "lead a Government with integrity, that is courageous, accountable and delivers on its commitments".
Tasmanians want fulfilling, sustainable jobs for West Coasters Jeremy, not profits for salmon companies.
Please deliver.
Cass Wright, Port Sorell
DURING the past decade, our city has grown from a leafy, suburban town into a thriving mini metropolis.
Growth has been managed and guided with spectacular results thanks to Launceston City Council past and present.
But if we use only statistics to do our planning, do we run the risk of losing the magic of historical Launceston?
I am overwhelmed by the passion shown by Red Panda Property Group in re-purposing the current Northern Tasmania's historical heritage-listed now defunct Wellington Street TasTafe campus redevelopment finally getting the go-ahead from council.
This development will give our city an international mixed-use life-style precinct well situated to help revive a truly unique position given the Queen Victoria Art Gallery's $70 million overhaul pending.
With the two other proposed luxury hotels bogged down in appeals, let's hope it's smooth sailing for this extremely well thought out re-purposed world-class precinct that will no doubt reinvigorate and redefine the greater Launceston CBD well into the future.
Shine on Launceston, shine on!
Bruce Webb, Launceston
IN TRUE Melbourne Club style, a member or members of the Portsea Golf Club have blackballed the former Victorian Premier Dan Andrews from joining the club due to his apparent political colour or affiliation.
The old establishment will only play when there is a temporary political or financial alliance of self-interest, not one of social networking outside the comfortable network of exclusion.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
The state government has announced its goal of ending homelessness by 2043.
Perhaps in the meantime the Hobart stadium could be used for crisis accommodation in between the proposed seven AFL games at the venue.
At least families would be secure and have a roof over their heads.
Peter Mudford, Burnie
Tasmania's new political donations laws will be the second weakest in Australia. The threshold for the public declarations of donations will be $5000. Only South Australia has a higher threshold - $5575.
Tasmania should have the $1000 threshold that Victoria, NSW, ACT and Queensland have. And donations should be declared within 24 hours during an election campaign or at other times within 30 days.
The new laws don't limit House of Assembly candidates' spending. But there's a $18,500 indexed limit for Legislative Council candidates.
If the Labor party hadn't abandoned its support for stronger legislation, we'd have much better laws. It remains to be seen if Labor wins office and fulfils its promise of strengthening the laws.
That is a big if.
Neil Spark, President, Tasmanian Constitution Society
