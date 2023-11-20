Garden lovers rejoice: Fundraiser returns for a blooming good cause

Garden lovers rejoice: the Friends of Clifford Craig Garden Fete is set to return this November for a blooming good cause.
The annual event has something for everyone with a variety of stalls, a sausage sizzle, Devonshire tea and sandwiches, along with musical entertainment from the Ukuladies.
Held at a different garden location each year, this year, Anna Maria and Eric Dykman play host at their property at Grindlewald.
Friends of Clifford Craig president Helen Richardson said all proceeds from the fete go directly to the Clifford Craig Foundation's medical research program in Northern Tasmania.
"All the money we raise stays here in Northern Tasmania and helps to purchase things for the hospitals that might not otherwise be bought," Mrs Richardson said.
"We hope the weather will hold out for us on the day, and people can come along and enjoy themselves.
"Anna Maria and Eric Dykman are very generously hosting us and they have a beautiful rose garden."
Mrs Richardson said the volunteers had contributed enormously to the Foundation over the years, not only in their fundraising endeavours but also with their enthusiasm, commitment, and thousands of hours spent volunteering.
"It takes such a long time to set up, but it is worth it," she said.
"And it's nice to get together and do something good for the community."
Anna Maria and Eric Dykman's beautiful garden can be found at 20 Berne Court, Grindelwald, with the event held on November 26, between 10am and 4pm.
Entry for the fete is $5 per person with children under 16 free. No dogs are allowed on the property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.