The Examinersport
Monday, 20 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Hurricanes' batting problem answer is blowing in the wind

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
November 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Manix-Geeves batting for Hobart Hurricanes against Melbourne Stars in 2022. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite
Emma Manix-Geeves batting for Hobart Hurricanes against Melbourne Stars in 2022. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite

"I certainly hope the selectors have a good look at today, and how she's gone," Darren Simmonds said earlier this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.