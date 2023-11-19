The Examiner
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Westbury Bicentenary celebrates weekend of history

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
November 19 2023 - 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westbury Bicentenary Festival proved immensely popular with its two-day celebration of the township's 1823 surveying. Picture by Rod Thompson
The Westbury Bicentenary Festival proved immensely popular with its two-day celebration of the township's 1823 surveying. Picture by Rod Thompson

All over Westbury last weekend, groups of children were hunting for history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.