Westbury Bicentenary celebrates weekend of history

All over Westbury last weekend, groups of children were hunting for history.
At the town's Bicentenary Festival, kids were dashing round the idyllic village green on a treasure hunt, searching for names of the settlement's important founding figures.
The historically-tinged activity was one of many at the two-day celebration on Saturday and Sunday,November 18 and 19, which marked 200 years since Westbury's original surveying.
Organised by the Westbury and District Historical Society, the Bicentennial proved immensely popular with drawcards as varied as laser tag and blacksmithing to an animal parade and live music.
"We had lots of people through and lots of good comments about the festival itself and the exhibition in the town hall," said Amanda Taylor, president of the Westbury and District Historical Society.
"It was a day of great traditions, both old and new."
One of those older traditions was performed by Westbury Primary students, who danced around the town's maypole.
This was created by students in the UK in 1973 as a gift to Westbury for its 150th anniversary, as a "gesture to their friends down under".
Other patrons of the bicentenary enjoyed guided tours of the village's history through its churches and historic precinct, as well as a town hall exhibition of historic memorabilia.
Many of the tourists left with an enlightened view of the town's extensive past, particularly some of its oldest buildings, like the 180-year-old Berriedale Inn.
And in celebration of the town's longevity, a Bicentenary Plaque was unveiled by mayor Wayne Johnston at the Westbury Town Hall.
