Team of five smashes Guinness world record with 2.5 hours to spare

A mixed team of dedicated athletes from the True Potential gym in Launceston have set a new Guinness world record while also doing their bit to help disadvantaged young people.
Olivia Amourgis, Brittany Wesley, Travis Dawe, Josh Hart, and Michael Vinson smashed the record for the greatest simulated distance on a fan bike in 24 hours (mixed team) on Sunday, November 19.
"It was a team effort, that's for sure," Ms Amourgis said.
"I think a lot of it is mental toughness as well, and we've had a lot of support from everyone here.
"But it is all for a good cause, and who doesn't want to say they've beaten a world record?"
The team of five rode 901.27 kilometres in 24 hours, beating the previous record of 805.29 kilometres with 2.5 hours to spare.
This record was set by True Potential Training owner and head coach Michael Vinson earlier in the year.
During that attempt, Mr Vinson raised $2865 for Launceston Psychology's "birth and babies program," designed to help new and expecting mothers deal with the difficulties of the first 12 months of motherhood.
This time, Mr Vinson decided to take on the record again to raise money for not-for-profit organisation JCP Youth's "BEAST Program".
Based in Launceston, JCP Youth is dedicated to helping at-risk and vulnerable young people state-wide by providing support, guidance, and opportunities to those facing significant challenges.
Mr Vinson said the "BEAST Program" provides an opportunity for young people to learn about leadership, motivation, and self-belief while giving them a chance to positively influence the world around them.
"We are hoping to change lives of vulnerable youth in our community and open people's minds to what is possible of themselves," Mr Vinson said.
"No one participating in this event is any sort of elite athlete.
"This event offers an excellent opportunity to learn more about True Potential Training and JCP Youth."
Mr Vinson said the team has raised about $2700 for JCP Youth so far.
"Many of the young people in the 'BEAST Program' come from low-income families, have experienced trauma, or are struggling with mental health issues," he said.
"So it's a really great organisation to be able to support."
The team said that after the event, many were excited to have something to eat or sleep.
"I think we're running on adrenaline and pre-workout," Ms Amourgis said.
