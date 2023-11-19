How a new service allows small businesses to unlock their potential

Unfortunately, research shows an estimated 20 per cent of new small businesses in Australia will fail in their first year, and up to 60 per cent of start-up businesses will not survive beyond five years of launching.
Alison Henderson knows the reality of owning a new small business well, having launched Mud Grids Tasmania earlier this year.
But thanks to the Tasmanian Business Advice Service, funded by the state government, Ms Henderson said she has been given the tools for her small business to thrive.
The refreshed service offers free, contemporary, high-quality support for small businesses across Tasmania.
Ms Henderson said she had much to learn when launching her business earlier this year.
"When I launched Mud Grids Tasmania, I had to learn what to do as a new business owner," she said.
"I discovered Business Tasmania and reached out to them to see if they could offer me some support and help.
"Within two days, I'd been lined up with a free appointment with David from Project Lab. He was able to give me some guidance and make sure I was on the right track and doing everything to look after myself and my family, but also to run a successful business."
Small Business Minister Nick Duigan said the Tasmanian Business Advice Service's experienced advisors will provide up to five hours of free business advice to existing small businesses under this service.
"This service connects existing businesses with qualified and experienced advisors and also introduces greater flexibility in how businesses access advice," Mr Duigan said.
"By enabling businesses to choose the advisor that best matches their business needs, which also includes online avenues of service, Tasmanian small businesses will be able to access the most qualified and flexible advice that will help them to achieve their business goals.
"New and early-stage businesses also have access to high-quality business advice through the New Business Support program."
Mr Duigan said through the service, businesses can select an advisor that best suits their needs.
"This program provides up to two hours of free advice to new small businesses and those intending to start a business," he said.
"The government has a long-term plan to grow our economy and jobs, and matching intending, new or existing small business with top-notch advice will help achieve this goal."
Rural Business Tasmania chief executive Elizabeth Skivring said the small business community is vital to Tasmania.
"Without a service like this, it is really hard sometimes for small business owners to be able to know which way to go as they're starting out," she said.
"[This service] will certainly make a huge difference to a lot of small businesses.
"And we really encourage people to reach out, go to the Business Tasmania website, and make sure that they get a business advisor on board because it is a free service."
For further details and to register to access free and independent advice, visit businessadvice.tas.gov.au.
