Water result: Tasmania's tap water voted nation's best-tasting drop

It's official - Tassie tap water tastes the best.
A close-fought contest at Launceston's Mowbray Racecourse in July came up trumps for TasWater's treatment plant at Fern Tree, which judges said provided the state's best tap water.
This was the second win in a row for the southern town, and earned it a berth at the national 2023 IXOM Best Tasting Tap Water competition.
In November, more than 215 attendees at the Lilydale and Yarra Valley Show in Victoria were given the opportunity to choose their favourite water from treatment plants nationwide.
The votes fell in Tasmania's favour.
TasWater operator Craig Roberts said the win should come as no surprise, as Fern Tree had an "incredibly pure and good quality" water supply.
"The rainfall and snowmelt water we treat at Fern Tree runs down the slopes of kunanyi/Mt Wellington giving it a great taste that the judges liked," he said.
"The local community has always known how good the water tastes and how clear it is, and it was great to have that recognised on the national stage."
Tasmania has won the title twice in recent years, with the Barrington treatment plant taking out top honours in 2016 and Rossarden winning in 2020.
Rossarden was then named the world's best in 2021.
TasWater water quality manager Steve Westgate said he hoped history would repeat itself.
"Tasmania is known across the world for its quality produce, and seeing water added to that list two years ago was a proud moment for all of us," Mr Westgate said.
"Maintaining this quality takes work, and last year we invested nearly $120M in water treatment across the state to make sure great tasting, safe and reliable drinking water is delivered to all TasWater customers.
"This is a team effort by dedicated TasWater operators striving to achieve great things together as well as delivering on our commitment to Tasmanians."
The competition is organised by the Water Industry Operators Association of Australia (WIOA), the national peak body for those working in the water treatment industry.
WIOA chief executive officer Dean Barnett said the competition was a great way to recognise the efforts of water providers, which often went unnoticed.
"The competition recognises and acknowledges the individuals and organisations that are stepping up, some in very trying circumstances, to make sure their communities are supplied with safe drinking water every day," Mr Barnett said.
"We want to use the competition to let people know the great work that is going on in local communities around Australia, and help to shape and secure Australia's water future."
Water from Fern Tree will now be judged against international offerings at the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting Competition in the United States of America.
