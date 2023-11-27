Students take on a 'Great Debate' watched across the globe

Donovan Arkcoll and Jemimah Basset's school debating experience was far from regular - for starters, it was watched by 15,000 people.
The two students, who attend OneSchool Global in Kings Meadows, represented Australia in a virtual debate which was broadcast to 120 campuses across the globe in early November.
The second ever 'Great Debate' was organised by the worldwide school network to give students the opportunity to work with cohorts from across the world and to help them boost their collaborative skills and public speaking abilities.
The year 10 students at OneSchool in Launceston - originally known as Oakwood - had secured their positions on one of the final teams after competing in regional and national stages.
The event was hosted online and drew an audience of students, parents and teachers from countries as far as Italy, France and the United States.
"My best memory that I took away from the Great Debate experience was getting to know the people on my team," Jemimah said of experience.
"I truly believe that the entire experience shaped all of us as people in ways that no other experience could."
The students debated current topics, like the potential infringement of artificial intelligence on humanity and creativity, or whether students who fail an assessment should get to retake it.
"Thinking about it now, it's a pretty crazy experience to be able to speak to such an audience," Donovan said.
Donovan said his favourite memory from the experience was needing to wake up at two in the morning to have a zoom meeting with another teammate from the other side of the planet.
"This made me realise how cool it was that people from across the globe were participating together and how much organisation would have had to go in behind the scenes," he said.
"Overall, I think the debate was more about connecting with people all over the world and forming new relationships with those in completely different time zones."
