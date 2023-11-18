Westpac Helicopter used following ATV crash on Northern beach

Two people have been rescued using the Wespac Helicopter following an all terrain vehicle (ATV) crash at Bellingham Beach, Bellingham overnight.
Police reported the crash about 8.30pm on Saturday, November 18.
The two people were taken to the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) with minor, non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.
A similar crash happened at Beechford Beach on October 29, involving a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man.
According to investigators, the boy who was driving the vehicle, was taken to the LGH with head injuries.
A 24-year-old man, who police say was riding as a passenger, was treated at the scene by paramedics.
At the time, Constable Braden Green urged the public to ride safely and stay aware of the risks that came with using ATVs.
"Accidents involving ATVs are mostly avoidable however injuries can be serious," Constable Green said.
Police and other agencies will be patrolling beaches and reserves in the lead up to summer, to ensure compliance, maintain public safety and protect the natural environment.
Anybody who needs to refresh their knowledge of the rules and regulations around using motor vehicles on beaches can contact the Department of State Growth or the Parks and Wildlife Service.
