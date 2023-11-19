Stunning fielding display sets up comfortable victory for Hurricanes

Molly Strano (2-14) taking her 150th WBBL wicket against her old team by clean bowling dangerous West Indies captain Hayley Matthews was the highlight of a display which also saw wicket-keeper Lizelle Lee claim her fifth stumping in two games, Nicola Carey (2-24) bowling Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur with her first ball and Heather Graham adding figures of 3-12 to catching both openers.