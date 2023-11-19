The Examinersport
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/Sport/AFL

Prospective AFL draftees describe their best games of 2023 season

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
November 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders, James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs
Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders, James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs

Northern Tasmania's four major AFL draft hopefuls have played plenty of football matches in 2023, but which one was their best?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.