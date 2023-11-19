Prospective AFL draftees describe their best games of 2023 season

Northern Tasmania's four major AFL draft hopefuls have played plenty of football matches in 2023, but which one was their best?
Ahead of their dreams being realised on Monday or Tuesday night, The Examiner asked Colby McKercher, Ryley Sanders, James Leake and Arie Schoenmaker - which individual performances was your best of 2023?
Colby McKercher: "I'm not really sure if there was one individual performance. I think something that I was pretty happy with during my season was my consistency, I felt as if I consistently put out some high quality performances and that's what I was really happy about."
McKercher's consistency shone through this season, winning the Morrish Medal for best player in the Coates Talent League despite only playing eight home-and-away matches.
He averaged 33 disposals at 80 per cent efficiency at the national championships and was averaging the same in the Talent League before a late foot injury and subsequent return saw him finish with an average of 29 touches.
Ryley Sanders: "I've been happy that I've been able to be pretty consistent and stuff like that. I think the champs were pretty good, like I was glad that I was able to play my best footy in the really important games."
Sanders' efforts at the national championships saw him take home the Larke Medal for the competition's best, so his performances were certainly top notch.
He had 35, 39, 34 and 35 disposals in the four matches, averaging an incredible 80.4 per cent efficiency throughout.
The 39-disposal performance against Western Australia was at 89.7 per cent and featured nine inside-50s and five rebound-50s.
James Leake: "I think my first few games for the Allies were what got my name out there a little bit because I came into Allies quite fringe and then my season went from there and I got moved into the forward line and midfield towards the end of the year.
"I think games against Geelong and Dandenong were games that I were able to perform really well in and just show that versatility which is something that hopefully has enhanced my draft chances come Monday night."
Collecting 21 disposals against South Australia and 16 against Western Australia announced Leake to the broader footballing community, playing off the half-back flank for the Allies.
He produced a three-goal, 15-touch and eight-mark performance against Geelong Falcons later in the season before booting five goals and taking four marks in the Devils' clash with Dandenong Stingrays.
Arie Schoenmaker: "I think my game against Gippsland in the first final. I got moved into the ruck at half-time there, so definitely that one."
With the Devils having not led at the first three breaks, Schoenmaker was a key part in their elimination-final victory.
He had 32 touches, seven marks, eight rebound-50s, six inside-50s, three hit-outs and a crucial goal that got the Devils within two points just before three-quarter-time.
Showing off his hyped left boot, Schoenmaker collected a handball from a teammate and booted off a couple of steps outside 50 to send it through.
