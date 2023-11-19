The Examiner
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Using art and culture, this program addresses health literacy gap

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated November 19 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 12:30pm
Since the United in Tasmania program launched in late September, the Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania (MRC) has helped to deliver three educational sessions sharing vital health messages with more than 50 women from migrant and refugee backgrounds. Picture by Rod Thompson
With the help of food, art, and culture, a new program aims to improve the health literacy of Tasmania's migrant communities.

