Using art and culture, this program addresses health literacy gap

With the help of food, art, and culture, a new program aims to improve the health literacy of Tasmania's migrant communities.
Since the United in Tasmania program launched in late September, the Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania (MRC) has helped to deliver three educational sessions sharing vital health messages with more than 50 women from migrant and refugee backgrounds.
MRC programs and services manager Mark Deverell said people from communities who speak languages other than English often face barriers to understanding health information and accessing health services.
"So this program has been designed to increase health literacy for women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds," Mr Deverell said.
"While most Australians trust government-issued health information, this is not often the case for those from migrant and refugee backgrounds, or they may have issues with the language barrier.
"And we know just how important it is for early detection and early intervention for a lot of chronic illnesses, such as cancer, which we have been focusing on."
United in Tasmania project officer Winta Zeru - herself a migrant from Eritrea - said it was common for women from migrant and refugee backgrounds to have different health literacy and expectations, including health beliefs and help-seeking behaviours.
"I have seen women from my country's background not wanting to go to the doctors for a checkup because back home, they don't have things like Medicare, so they can't go to the doctors," Ms Zeru said.
"So they often think that conditions like cancer can't be cured or prevented, and I need them to see that you can do something."
Ms Veru said the opportunity to socialise, create art, and share food made having difficult conversations easier.
"If you call them and tell them, 'We are going to talk about cancer, can you come?' The answer is no. They are afraid to talk about it," she said.
"But when you say, 'Let's have a fun and casual discussion that reflects our background', then they will come.
"It makes it easier for them, and then you can start these important discussions."
