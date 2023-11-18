The Examinersport
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Rao the last-over hero as Launceston chase down heavy total in thriller

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
November 18 2023 - 7:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Dravid Rao. Picture by Rod Thompson
Launceston's Dravid Rao. Picture by Rod Thompson

Launceston achieved a memorable away victory, defeating Cricket North-West reigning premiers Ulverstone by one wicket in the final over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help