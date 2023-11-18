Rao the last-over hero as Launceston chase down heavy total in thriller

Launceston achieved a memorable away victory, defeating Cricket North-West reigning premiers Ulverstone by one wicket in the final over.
The Lions were looking strong at 4-173 chasing 8-220 but a collapse of 5-33 put them on the ropes before Dravid Rao stepped up.
The number seven scored an unbeaten 28 off 26 balls, batting with the lower order to get the job done on the penultimate ball with consecutive boundaries.
"It was very nerve-wracking," captain Cam Lynch said. "We were doing alright at one stage and then made it a bit harder than what it needed to be but Dravid stood up and hit a few boundaries for us in the last over to get the job done."
Lynch made 56 as middle-order batters Thomas Beaumont (39), Alistair Taylor (35) and Will Bennett (32) all chipped in while Ulverstone's Matthew Varner took 3-39.
The Black Caps' batting innings was led by Toby Hutton's 76 and Josh Walmsley's 65, with the pair combining for a 123-run stand before Rao removed Hutton.
Archie Wilkinson once again led the way with the ball, taking 3-35 as Launceston took their win-loss record to 4-3.
"Ulverstone are one of the better teams down here on the Coast so to go out and chase down a pretty big total in our cricket is a very pleasing effort," Lynch said.
"We had a few starts, we would've liked someone to go on and make a bigger score than 30-odd but for everyone to chip in and chase down a bigger total is pretty pleasing."
South Launceston skipper Jeremy Jackson led his side to a comprehensive nine-wicket away win against Latrobe.
Taking 5-19 as his side's sole spinner, Jackson went on to make an unbeaten 55 from 101 balls to see the Knights past the Demons' total of 117.
"It was really pleasing to bounce back from obviously a pretty disappointing showing last outing from us," he said.
"It's the sort of result that we hoped for and we wanted and what we really set ourselves to come down here and bounce back like that, so it's really pleasing that it all came together."
South Launceston's quicks made the most of the quicker pitch before Jackson came into the attack, with George McAdam and Jackson Young taking 2-20 and 2-30 respectively while Graham Donaldson (1-19) and Josh Freestone (0-23) also bowled well.
Jackson and Oliver Knowles (46 off 65) combined for the side's first 100-run partnership of the season before Oliver Marshall hit two boundaries for the win.
Westbury extended their unbeaten run to six with a 30-run victory over Devonport. Half-centuries from Oliver Wood (56) and Sisitha Jayasinghe (53) led the Shamrocks to 239 before Devonport made 9-209.
Remarkably, Westbury's reliable spin attack took all of their wickets as Ian Labrooy starred with 5-36 off his 10, Kieren Hume 2-29 off 10 and skipper Daniel Murfet 2-39 off eight.
Devonport's top order of Sam O'Mahony (64), Tyler Dell (39) and Ben Tenaglia (32) put the Shamrocks' score under threat but the spinners pegged it back.
Another stunning Aidan O'Connor performance could not get Riverside across the line this week, with the Blues going down to Sheffield by three wickets.
The Examiner's male junior sportsperson of the year smacked 88 from just 62 balls as his side made 189 before taking 2-25 off 10 overs when Sheffield chased the total in the 45th over.
O'Connor reached the crease at 3-20 and left at 5-140, with he and skipper Pete New (29) putting together an 85-run stand for the fifth wicket.
Aiden Marshall took 3-35 for Sheffield and Clayton Campbell 3-57 before Campbell was the nail in the coffin for the Blues, making an unbeaten 87.
Burnie's English import Ollie Walker scored his first century for the club, registering an unbeaten 106 as the Hurricanes defeated Mowbray by 100 runs.
Walker reached the milestone off 94 balls as captain Nicholas Revell made 59 en route to the Hurricanes' score of 7-244 while Ben Spinks took 3-48.
After coach John Hayes (23) went about setting a solid platform, the Eagles lost 5-21 to have their chase in trouble. Young guns Thomas Dwyer (34) and Lachie Clark (28*) provided brief resistance, as did Spinks (16) but the task was too much.
Tyler Johns' bowling form continued with 3-23, while Brodie Hayes (3-26) also took three wickets.
