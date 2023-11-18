The Examinersport
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Evandale defeat Trevallyn to remain undefeated in TCL premier league

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated November 18 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hadspen's Faheem Khan and Tristan Weeks celebrate a wicket in their win over Legana. Picture by Rod Thompson
Hadspen's Faheem Khan and Tristan Weeks celebrate a wicket in their win over Legana. Picture by Rod Thompson

There could only be one undefeated side after TCL's round five and it is the Evandale Panthers, who defeated Trevallyn by four wickets in a thriller.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.