There could only be one undefeated side after TCL's round five and it is the Evandale Panthers, who defeated Trevallyn by four wickets in a thriller.
It came down to the final over, with some heavy hitting the over before meaning the Panthers only required three runs.
Gayathra Pathirana (19* off 14) hit two boundaries as the Panthers took 12 off the bowling of Alex Kerrison (1-39) in the 39th and got the win at 6-213.
His crucial knock finished the work of Grant Davern (67), Jonty Manktelow (31), Mark Cooper and Rickie Wells (both 24) earlier in the innings.
Clayde White (2-42) was the sole multiple wicket-taker for Trevallyn while three of the home side's batters went on to make scores of 40-plus.
After losing Daniel Smith early, skipper Matthew Kerrison (57 off 45) and John Anderson (47 off 107) used their contrasting styles to build the innings before Alex Kerrison (46 off 37) cashed in to get them to 7-212.
Manktelow was the pick of the bowlers with 3-39 as Harwinder Singh Banghu (2-32) and Sam McLean (1-24) were economical.
Perth produced back-to-back victories, defeating ACL by six wickets at home.
Bowling the Bluebacks out for 130, the Demons got the runs in the 24th over as Jake Smith guided the chase with an impressive 77.
ACL started well in their innings as Simon Chappell (20) and captain-coach Troy Huggins (16) both made starts but only a patient Nigel Hurst (15 off 60) and lower-order batter Ben Stonehouse (20) would join them in scoring 15 or more.
Andrew Rigby was dangerous in his short bowling spell, taking 3-12 off 3.4, backing up the work of Chris Collins' 3-24 off seven overs.
Daniel Summers knocked over Demons' opener Paul Fruin first ball and Chappell claimed captain Mason Keane not long after but Perth controlled the chase from there as Smith and Collins (30) took charge.
Chappell finished with 2-34 from his eight overs.
Hadspen overcame a valiant Legana outfit by 23 runs to get themselves back on the winners' list.
Coming off two losses, the Chieftains made 226 before bowling Legana out for 203 on the final ball of the innings as coach Tristan Weeks made his first half-century in the TCL.
He finished with 64 from just 43 balls as he found the Legana fence nine times and cleared it thrice. Most of his batters backed him up with starts as another five made 20 or more.
Wicket-keeper Will Siemsen made 27 in his second game, while Nick Price made 26, clearing the fence on two occasions.
Sarpreet Singh continued his strong form with the ball, taking 3-33.
Like Hadspen, Legana's top order made some solid starts as Amritpal Singh contributed 44, Johan Leman 30 and Oliver Hadley 31.
However, the Durhams lost quick wickets at the back-end of their innings and were unable to capitalise on the starts in what would have been a massive win for the club.
Nick Price (3-30) and Jayden Last (3-48) both impressed with the ball as Weeks backed up his batting performance with superb figures of 2-29 off eight.
