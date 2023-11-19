'I love that she's Jenny': Lulworth pair mark 65th anniversary

Few marriages last as long as Bruce and Jenny Philp's, and few produce quite so many girls.
On Wednesday, the Lulworth pair will celebrate 65 years of marriage.
In that time they've had four daughters, six granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren - six girls and two boys.
"It took three generations to come up with boys," Mr Philp said.
Mrs Philp was born on the North-West Coast and schooled at Latrobe before moving to Launceston, where she worked as a corsetiere at Capri.
A friend introduced her to Mr Philp - who worked in the men's department at McKinlay's - and the rest is history.
They married at St Oswald's church in Trevallyn on November 22, 1958, and lived in Launceston for many years.
Since retiring, they have enjoyed the "peace and quiet" of their home at Lulworth.
"We've been down there for 30 years," Mr Philp said.
"We have a beautiful view of Bass Strait."
There have been challenges along the way.
Mrs Philp had a stroke one day after her husband's 70th birthday.
She spent three months in hospital, and has had to learn to walk and talk again, but the two have made it through.
Now aged 90 and 87, the couple will celebrate their milestone with friends at Country Club Tasmania on Wednesday.
"[We've] weathered the ups and downs and the storms," Mr Philp said.
"[I love] the fact that she's Jenny - she doesn't want to be anybody else or try to be anybody else."
