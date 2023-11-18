The Examiner
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Health
Health

500 parking spaces slated for Launceston with new multi-storey carpark

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated November 19 2023 - 8:55am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work is officially underway to create 500 new car parking spaces at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH). Picture by Paul Scambler
Work is officially underway to create 500 new car parking spaces at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH). Picture by Paul Scambler

Work is officially under way to create 500 new car parking spaces at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.