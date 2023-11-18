500 parking spaces slated for Launceston with new multi-storey carpark

Work is officially under way to create 500 new car parking spaces at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH).
The new multi-storey carpark is part of the LGH Precinct Masterplan, which will guide the staged redevelopment of the LGH precinct and was released in October 2021.
The LGH Precinct Masterplan is a 10-year, $580 million plan to upgrade facilities at the LGH to accommodate future demand for health services.
Currently, the masterplan is in stage two of the implementation program, which will include planning the major redevelopment projects and delivering smaller refurbishment projects.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said construction of the carpark has been brought forward to help meet future parking demand for the precinct.
"As well as investing in the health facilities Tasmania needs for the future, we are also delivering the infrastructure the community needs to make it easier for patients, staff, and visitors to access the LGH Precinct," Mr Barnett said.
"Our government is delivering what matters to Tasmanians by improving and expanding services at the LGH, with about 500 additional parking spaces likely needed to cater for future demand."
Mr Barnett said while design has begun, construction of the new multi-storey carpark is expected to begin in late 2024.
"Planning and design for the new carpark, which will be built on the corner of Charles and Howick Streets, has commenced, with Artas Architects appointed as the lead designer," he said.
"The design will be informed by future demand projections and consultation with key stakeholders and the community."
More information about the LGH Precinct Masterplan and Implementation Program is available on the Department of Health website www.health.tas.gov.au/priority-projects.
