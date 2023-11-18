Western Tiers Distillery 'comes of age' with first ever whisky range

Two years ago, Tim Freeman and Mark Kolodziej were not distillers, they were fabricators who had, only recently, begun crafting copper stills for other businesses.
Now, they have their own brand of whisky.
The business partners and friends - who own Westbury's Western Tiers Distillery - launched their first whisky variant after two years of maturing the liquor in port casks, in a journey which has turned the pair from craftsmen to distillers.
"I have had a dream of getting involved in wine and spirits for many years," said Mr Kolodziej.
"This is a culmination of that, and to actually go from simply a still maker to a distillery designer and manufacturer is nothing short of incredible from our point of view.
"To be a whisky distillery producer that has come of age, so to speak, that's a fantastic feeling."
Their 'Western Lakes Single Malt' was released on Friday, November 17, and is the first of three distinct whisky products the business released after extensive collaboration with some of the state's biggest names in the distilling industry.
Western Tiers Distillery distiller John Scott - a former boilermaker who was trained up by the business in distilling - was mentored by Damian Mackey, one of Tasmania's master distillers famous for creating a distinctively rich, triple distilled spirit.
Bottles of the first release are limited, however whisky lovers are able to have whisky tastings at the business' cellar door, with bottle sales available from early December.
The two additional, triple-distilled Tasmanian whiskies, 'Highland Lakes Single Malt' and 'Thousand Lakes Single Malt' are also scheduled for release early 2024.
Mr Kolodziej said this is another step in their goal of becoming "the biggest distilling equipment producer in the Southern Hemisphere".
