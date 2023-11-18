How this hospital saves hundreds of kilograms of waste from landfill

Hospitals and other healthcare facilities protect and restore health and save lives. But what about the waste and by-products they generate?
Thanks to the introduction of a new recycling program at Calvary Launceston's two hospitals, hundreds of kilograms of waste have been saved from landfill.
The Keep Me in the Loop program is run by Tasmanian start-up GreenMed, which recycles discarded sterilisation wraps from operating theatres.
The wraps are then returned to the health sector in the form of new, remanufactured products.
A trial for the program began in Calvary hospitals in May and has already diverted an impressive 3700 kilograms of clean, single-use material from landfill.
The program has since expanded to include harder, unsoiled plastics such as bowls and bottles and has already bagged over 200 kilograms.
Calvary theatre nurse and Keep Me in the Loop program champion Stephanie Robinson said she is more than happy with the result.
"It was several years ago when I looked at the amount of waste we were generating and thought we could be doing it better," Ms Robinson said.
"I thought that we could make a difference in ways other than helping our patients; we can make a difference in the community.
"We can make an impact."
Ms Robinson said the initiative has substantially contributed to reducing the hospitals environmental footprint.
"Every tray of surgical instruments has the sterilised wrap covering it, and in any given surgery, you might use one tray, or 12, or 20, or more depending on the surgery," she said.
"That's a lot. If we can cut what goes to landfill by a third or a half, that's great."
Calvary St Luke's and Calvary St Vincent's perioperative services manager Garry Stratton said staff are proud they are helping to reduce what goes into landfill.
"As an organisation, Calvary is committed to responsibly managing our precious resources now and into the future, and I'm proud also that this initiative is being driven by staff themselves," Mr Stratton said.
"Steph, in particular, has really been a driving force to make it happen."
GreenMed managing director Mat Usher said processing the clean hospital sterilisation wrap requires little water and releases no chemicals or toxins into the environment.
Medical courier vans, which often return to Hobart empty, transport the material to a storage facility, helping reduce costs and the transportation footprint.
"Our Keep Me in the Loop program aims to create products that can be recollected and re-recycled multiple times, ensuring we achieve the greatest bang for our environmental buck in hospital plastic use," Mr Usher said.
"We are hoping to create a circular economy for healthcare waste."
