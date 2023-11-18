Longford take full control of Bowls North premier division ladder

Round five of Bowls North pennant is starting to see teams finding their spots on the ladder and revealing the stronger teams for the season.
Premier division has seen Longford take number one spot again and strongly in the lead on the ladder with 51 points.
This week they came up against East Launceston in the second round of Rose's Match and the results were pretty much the same but this time Longford took home all the points.
Mark Strochnetter came home in time from the BPL to get a great win over Brett Avent by nine shots.
Jarrod Howard secured a one-shot win in a very tight tussle against David Minns and the final rink of Daniel Baker finished three shots ahead of Kane Walker.
Trevallyn were happy to come home with another win this week and a very convincing one at that from Freddi McKay by 14 shots over Eddie Walker. Kirsten Viney was on fire also securing a fantastic win over Rick Easterbrook by 10 shots.
Wayne Churchill got a one-shot reprieve over Sean Alderson to get the only two points for Bridport in what appears to be a very close finish.
Westbury came out victorious over Invermay on all rinks.
The return of Daniel Burke, Julian Frost, Barry Roberts and Les Watts from their trip away for the BPL Cup helped them to get a job done.
Frost had the biggest win of the day coming up against Bec Van Asch who also just returned from the BPL representing in the Tridents team - unfortunate for the Tridents after an outstanding start that they didn't quite get the finish they were hoping for - with a big finish of 16 shots.
This was followed by wins for Les Watts over Clint Daines by five shots, and Daniel Burke over Chris Lee but just a small margin of two.
The final game for Premier saw Launceston come up against Kings Meadows with the latter being the winners on the day.
Adam Donohue was the one rink to get the points for Launceston against Shane Boden by six shots, whereas Kings Meadows succeeded in getting the wins on the other two rinks.
Shane Daven had the tightest of finishes by just one shot over Kane Stewart, unlike Aaron Page who ensured the overall win when he faced Trace Stewart and got the job done by 17 shots.
Around the other divisions, Beauty Point secured the top spot on the ladder in division one after coming away with a 19-shot victory over North Launceston.
Kings Meadows, who were sitting in second spot on the ladder, sent Trevallyn home after securing a win of 15 shots.
Exeter are the team to beat in division two with a 20-point lead on the ladder and another win for the day when they came up against Invermay.
In division three, the top of the ladder is shared by Launceston and George Town who both got a couple of good wins on Saturday,
Launceston were victorious over Cosgrove Park while George Town got the job done against West Launceston.
Division four's biggest win was held by Deloraine over Cosgrove Park with a big margin of 49 shots.
Division five had a few close scores with just two shots separating North Launceston and Launceston, and Beauty Point getting a win by 15 shots over Bridport.
And finally we saw a couple of big wins in division six by Trevallyn over Bass & Flinders and Longford over Ravenswood both teams victorious by 37 shots.
