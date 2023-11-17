Supercars date change leaves Symmons Plains at back of starting grid

The announcement of the Supercars calendar for 2024 brought no joy for Tasmanian fans or the State Government with the Symmons Plains round dumped to August from the usual April timeframe.
Weather-wise this is probably the worst possible time and no doubt will impact attendances both from locals and mainland visitors.
Already there are many disgruntled mainland fans who are cancelling plans to come to the event.
The State Government pay Supercars, as promoter of the event, $1.5 million which is justified by Events Tasmania on exposure for the state and most importantly "bed nights" and no doubt that will take a hit.
The dumping has occurred due to Supercars giving preference to a new event in New Zealand at Taupo on April 19-21 which will feature two 200-kilometre races.
Just to rub salt into the wound, Symmons Plains will get just two 60-minute races which more than likely will be time certain and therefore reduce the number of race laps if there are any safety car periods.
Then there is the perennial question of support categories, which Supercars are responsible for, and, with the second-tier Super 2 Supercars and Porsche Carrera Cup calendars already locked away, it will be a case of "what's left that we can give them?"
The incentive to pay big money to attend is fast diminishing but clearly the Supercars hierarchy have got their heads in the sand and are oblivious to what race fans are asking for.
Chief executive Shane Howard has been singing the praises of the 12-event calendar this week which features one less Australian round than this year and makes a mockery of the intention for more rounds.
Supercars is owned by Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises (RACE) who bought the business from Archer Capital in 2021. In the first year of operation, RACE lost $2.7 million and currently have a substantial debt to service as a result of their purchase.
The present contract with Symmons Plains expires next year and there is no doubt RACE will be setting a very high bar for Tasmania to continue to be part of the championship.
Already there are significant demands in place for upgrades to the circuit infrastructure that are going to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and you don't have to be an Einstein to know who will be expected to pay.
The State Government will need to look long and hard at any future contract that lands on the table to ensure we get best possible deal.
Apart from this year the support programme over previous years has been abysmal and an insult to race fans and that must be addressed.
Apart from a brief period in the early 2000s, Symmons Plains has hosted a round of the Touring Car/Supercars championship since 1969 (second only to Sandown) and that rich history deserves to treated with respect rather than what appears to be contempt. Over to you RACE.
