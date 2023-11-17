The Examinersport
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Supercars date change leaves Symmons Plains at back of starting grid

By Barry Oliver
Updated November 18 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:39am
Shane van Gisbergen in action at Symmons Plains in 2022. Picture by Paul Scambler
The announcement of the Supercars calendar for 2024 brought no joy for Tasmanian fans or the State Government with the Symmons Plains round dumped to August from the usual April timeframe.

