Alleged ice trafficker arrested, charged after Northern search

Police have charged a South Launceston man with drug trafficking after they searched a Northern Tasmanian property.
Police say they found 85 grams of ice, cannabis and another, unnamed illicit substance during the search on Friday, November 17.
Police say the quantity of ice was enough for 850 individual street deals.
The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled drug, a major offence, and other drug-related offences that day.
He was due to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court that evening.
