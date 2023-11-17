The Examiner
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Alleged ice trafficker arrested, charged after Northern search

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
November 17 2023 - 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged a man they say had enough ice for 850 street deals. File picture
Police have charged a man they say had enough ice for 850 street deals. File picture

Police have charged a South Launceston man with drug trafficking after they searched a Northern Tasmanian property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.