How Westbury is collecting history for its bicentenary celebrations

"We want to tell the stories that haven't been told before," Amanda Taylor said, sitting at the Westbury Town Hall's 'Memory Station'.
Ahead of the town's bicentennial - in which it will celebrate 200 years since surveyors mapped out its streets - Ms Taylor, who is president of the Westbury and District Historical Society, and others have been collecting the stories of "history from below".
Inviting locals to write their memories on a pad of paper at a pre-bicentenary exhibition of old photographs, equipment, medals and more memorabilia from the past, the historical society plans to collate the first hand accounts in a book on the town's history.
The group is calling it the Memory Station, and it's been a great success, according to Ms Taylor.
"We wanted quotes and memories about how this town is now and how it once was," she said.
The resulting book will be the culmination of the week-long bicentennial festivities in Westbury, which will include a festival of live music - everything from the St Andrew's Caledonian Pipe Band to Lee Brient - and Maypole dancing, puppetry and food vans.
"This festival on the village green is going to be so exciting, and it's really been a whole community effort," Ms Taylor said.
Other events at the Bicentennial Festival - which runs on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19 - will include historical tours, unveiling of a memorial plaque, face painting and pet parades.
"It's all about sharing a bit of history while providing entertainment and fun for families," Ms Taylor said.
The Westbury Bicentenary Festival 2023 will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19 with gold coin entry.
