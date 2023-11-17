The Examiner
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News
What's on

How Westbury is collecting history for its bicentenary celebrations

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
November 17 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Robinson, Amanda Taylor, Mavis Dando (99), Chantelle Mason and Roslyn Petty get ready for the Westbury Bicentenary celebrations. Picture by Craig George
Jeanette Robinson, Amanda Taylor, Mavis Dando (99), Chantelle Mason and Roslyn Petty get ready for the Westbury Bicentenary celebrations. Picture by Craig George

"We want to tell the stories that haven't been told before," Amanda Taylor said, sitting at the Westbury Town Hall's 'Memory Station'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.