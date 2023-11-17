Want to have your say about the impending UTAS Stadium transfer?

The council is preparing to take its next step in the transfer of UTAS Stadium to Stadiums Tasmania.
As part of that process, the City of Launceston council will advertise its intention to hand over the stadium from November 18.
This gives members of the public the chance to have their say over the proposal, and any objections will be considered ahead of a formal decision in 2024.
Mayor Matthew Garwood said transferring the ownership of the stadium would bring numerous benefits.
"The City of Launceston developed the York Park (UTAS Stadium) Future Directions Plan in 2021, which explored the best ways to put the stadium on a sustainable and successful path for the future," he said.
"Transferring ownership of the stadium to a management authority like Stadiums Tasmania would bring UTAS Stadium into line with other Tier 2 Stadia across the country, which are generally owned by state governments either directly, or through a trust or authority.
"It's intended that Stadiums Tasmania will bring together a range of experts with specialised skills to grow content at the facilities it manages, including UTAS Stadium."
An amended memorandum of understanding about the future of AFL games in Launceston between the council and the state government was endorsed by councillors on November 16.
This is a non-binding document, that lays out the intentions of the state government and council going forward.
The initial draft suggested the status quo of four games per year would be maintained after the current agreement with Hawthorn ends.
However, deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie requested that be changed to "at least" four games - something that was well-received around the table.
Councillor Danny Gibson said even though the document was not legally binding, and neither the council nor state government could directly influence the amount of AFL games, he was sure the city would "get what it deserved".
"This is not just appeasing Launceston," he said.
"I believe fully having been in those meetings it is a demonstration that the government plans to work with Launceston to ensure that we get what we deserve, that we are the engine.
"But importantly, that the people of Launceston who have grown AFL, have supported the development of AFL in the state for 20-odd years, get what they deserve."
The council says there will be some pageantry around the memorandum of understanding, with the document to be signed at a formal ceremony in December.
Any objections to the transfer must be received by the council by December 11, 2023.
