Man says day's takings were accidentally packed in with his groceries

A Carrick man told the Launceston Magistrates court that a calico bag containing the day's takings from the Longford IGA was in a box in which he packed his groceries.
Leigh David Newton, 49, pleaded not guilty to one count of stealing on September 20, 2022.
Assistant manager of the Hill Street Grocers store at Longford Melissa Lockett gave evidence that she was counting the day's takings which were in a calico bag when she sat them on the counter.
She told police prosecutor Andrew Gillard that she had walked to the change drawer and was sorting out the change about 6.45 pm.
When she looked for the calico bag containing cash she said it was missing.
She said to somebody: "I think the last customer has taken the bag of money."
Ms Lockett said she rang the store manager Mary Clausing and asked her to look at CCTV footage saying that she thought the customer had taken the takings.
She said she called police and closed the store.
CCTV was shown to the court which showed a man at the checkout packing several items of groceries into a box.
Ms Lockett said " I see the customer being served and pick up what he was packing as well as the white bag."
"Is that the white money bag?," Mr Gillard asked.
"Yes," Ms Lockett said.
Ms Clausing said that she recalled that the day's takings from all of the registers were in the vicinity of $5000.
But she said after consulting head office the amount was $3813.55.
Ms Clausing said she posted a photo on a community social media page to see if anybody recognized the customer and had a number of responses.
The name suggested were passed onto the police.
Detective senior-constable Ashley Reinkowsky said several police officers went to Mr Newton's home in Carrick at about 10.15pm.
He said Mr Newton produced the calico bag saying that he had mistakenly placed it a box of groceries he had purchased from the IGA.
Body worn camera footage from the officers at the home was shown to the court.
"Was it a bit of a shock to find the bag in the box?," detective Reinkowsky asked Mr Newton.
"Indeed," he replied.
Ms Clausing said that when police returned the bag the correct amount was within.
Mr Newton gave evidence saying that he stopped at the IGA to get milk, ham and necessities.
"I got my groceries to the checkout and unloaded the basket and as they were being scanned I retrieved a box and loaded the groceries into it," he said.
He said that when he arrived home he did not unpack the box for several hours leaving it sitting on a kitchen bench.
He said some time later he found the calico bag sitting under the ham.
"I was stunned and shortly after the police arrived," he said.
"I said I guess this is what you guys are looking for and handed them the bag."
Under cross examination Mr Newton denied that the bag would have jangled because of the loose change inside.
"The explanation to police was was incorrect because you intentionally took the bag," Mr Gillard asked.
"Incorrect," Mr Newton said.
He denied a suggestion that he took the opportunity when staff looked away.
Magistrate Evan Hughes adjourned the case for decision until January 18, 2024.
