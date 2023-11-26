The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man says day's takings were accidentally packed in with his groceries

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated November 27 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hill Street grocery at Longford. Picture Supplied
Hill Street grocery at Longford. Picture Supplied

A Carrick man told the Launceston Magistrates court that a calico bag containing the day's takings from the Longford IGA was in a box in which he packed his groceries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.