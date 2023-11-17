14-year-old kids will never smoke if this law is adopted

Teenagers cadging smokes or vapes from friends would be a thing of the past if Tasmania had acted to become the first in Australia to adopt tobacco-free laws like those now being considered in England.
Recently tabled draft laws in England will prevent children aged 14 and under from ever being able to legally purchase cigarettes, to create a smoke-free generation by at least 2040.
Current laws allow 18-year-olds to legally purchase cigarettes but new laws would stop children born in or after the year 2009 from doing so.
Health-focused group Smokefree Tasmania began fighting for similar state laws in 2012, and has sent a letter to Federal Health Minister Mark Butler arguing for tobacco free generation laws to be adopted in Australia.
Its founder Kathryn Barnsley said Tasmania could have been the first jurisdiction internationally to introduce such a health policy.
"Since the first jurisdiction internationally to consider TFG was an Australian state (Tasmania}, the time is ripe for Australia to give this serious thought," Dr Barnsley and others said.
"UK's tobacco-free generation (TFG) policy has been legislated in New Zealand, and is now under consideration by the Malaysian parliament. Subnational jurisdictions in Asia and North America have also introduced TFG, and others are moving towards doing so."
Dr Barnsley said law to prevent young people legally buying tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, would "denormalise" and stop younger generations from smoking.
Importantly, she said the laws would halt the trend of peers or older friends supplying cigarettes and vapes in school-yards.
National data from 2017 showing that 84 per cent of 12 to 18 year old smokers did not buy their last cigarette, with most likely to receive it from friends.
"There would be no tobacco products in schools, because most children obtain their smokes from those of a similar age," Dr Barnsley said.
"Also, when there are no more 18-year-olds in schools able to supply cigarettes, the demand will reduce."
Dr Barnsley said the laws were aimed at preventing sales, would not penalise young people for smoking, and would not affect Tasmania's 75,000 current smokers.
"The law would reduce the demand on the overstretched Tasmanian health system over a few short years. Many people occupying beds in hospitals have smoking related illnesses," she said.
"It would mean that the next generation of young people would be spared the pain of smoking and vaping related illnesses."
New Zealand was the first Western country to adopt landmark laws to eradicate smoking.
The laws officially began in 2023, and also included banning sales from supermarkets and cornerstores, and reducing nicotine levels in products.
Tasmania attempted to legislate similar laws in 2014 that would have stopped anyone born in 2000 from legally buying cigarettes, and if successful, would have helped to stop current 23-year-olds from smoking.
The Tasmanian state government has said it will review progress of New Zealand's laws to guide any future action in this state.
Dr Barnsley said this is not adequate, as it would mean any Tasmanian law could not be drafted until about 2031.
"SmokeFree Tasmania considers this too slow and an inadequate response. The NZ law will not come into effect until 2027, results won't be known until about 2029," she said.
