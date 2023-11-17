'Could have ended in tragedy': Police put unsafe drivers on notice

A spate of serious crashes has police calling on drivers to heed the road rules.
Tasmania Police say officers were called to seven crashes across Northern Tasmania - three of them serious - all within 24 hours of one another.
The first - which happened about 10am Wednesday, November 15 - was a single-vehicle crash at St Helens where a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a power pole.
This was followed two hours later by a crash on the West Tamar Highway at Legana, where a utility crossed over the wrong side of the road and hit a tree.
Investigators said fatigue was a likely factor in the crash, and the driver will appear in court at a later date after an oral fluid drug test at the scene came back positive.
Later that day, police were called to a crash at Meander Road, Meander.
Investigators allege the male driver fell asleep at the wheel, which led to him rolling the vehicle.
About 8am the following morning, police were called to a two-vehicle crash at Frankford Road, Frankford.
No life-threatening injuries arose from the crash between a truck and motorcycle, and police say initial investigations suggest the motorcycle rider crossed into the oncoming lane while navigating a bend.
Investigators say inattention was a factor in the crash.
Inspector Adam Spencer called on road users to drive safely - particularly around Christmas time - and to not be "the reason someone doesn't go home to their families".
Inspector Spencer said the recent crashes had several things in common.
"All of these crashes could have ended in tragedy," he said.
"They were all avoidable, and all involved one or more of the fatal five. Crashes not only impact the driver of a vehicle involved, but the wider community.
"Not only did these crashes have the potential to cause serious injury or death, but each caused significant disruptions to traffic and involved significant police and emergency service resourcing."
In the 12 months to the end of October, police have recorded 304 serious or fatal crashes statewide.
More than 21,000 - 21,041 to be exact - speeding offences were recorded by Tasmania Police over that same period, along with 1607 drink driving and 1888 drug driving offences.
A significant number of Tasmanians - 61.6 per cent - admitted in a September 2023 survey to driving 10kmh or more over the speed limit in the past six months.
Tasmania Police urge anybody who witnessed the crashes, or anybody with dash camera footage, to come forward by contacting police on 131 444 or by filing a report with Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au.
