Animal advocates outraged over $50,000 study on benefits of hunting

Hunting and sports shooting generates economic benefits of more than $88 million to the state, according to a $50,000 government-commissioned study published on Friday.
The study, which was funded by the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, found recreational hunting and sports shooting create 438 jobs directly and a further 238 indirectly.
These jobs were particularly spread in needy rural areas, the report found.
Shooters Fishers and Farmers chair Adrian Pickin said the study revealed the "multifaceted positive impact of recreational hunting and shooting in Tasmania".
But he criticised omissions from the report that he claimed diluted the real economic impact made by hunters, including volunteering work and "significant" contributions by target shooter clubs.
"I think they've taken a lot of things out that should have been included in the report," Mr Pickin said.
"I think [the economic benefits] are definitely more than the $88 million that they've quoted, they've definitely diluted it a bit."
He estimated the true economic contribution of hunters and shooters to Tasmania would be at least $150 million.
"The report underscores the vital role these activities play in fortifying regional and rural communities," he said.
Animal advocacy campaigners have taken issue with some of the claims made in the study, including that it adds tens of millions to the state's economy and creates hundreds of jobs.
Animals Tasmania spokesman Chris Cox, whose organisation has been lobbying for the banning of duck hunting in the state, said he would "seriously question" the findings of the report.
"This is taxpayer money that's being used, and I'm sure a lot of taxpayers wouldn't be in favour of subsidising hunting groups," Mr Cox said.
He said duck hunting was an especially cruel practice that should not be subsidised by the public.
"We see the barbarity of duck shooting and shooting paddy melons and wallabies, because they're often done in a way that's under less than ideal conditions.
"It's certainly not well-managed."
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said the government's decision to fund the study demonstrated its commitment to recreational hunting.
"Hunting and game management activities generate a range of economic benefits, and our government is committed to providing for a sustainable and regulated recreational hunting sector," Ms Palmer said.
"This study has been driven by our recreational hunting and sport shooting sector ... [and] the information provided ... will be considered to guide future policy."
Mr Cox indicated his organisation and other anti-hunting groups will continue to press for a ban on duck hunting in Tasmania.
"It's already been banned in several other states, and we'd like to see the Tasmanian government taking note of that and considering the same," he said.
He said ballistics experts claim that using shotguns to kill ducks results on a very high probability of wounding them rather than killing the birds outright.
"It's cruel, barbaric, that's our concern about it."
Mr Pickin said duck hunting was a traditional activity that provided food and was in no way barbaric.
He said in other states where duck hunting is banned, huge numbers of the birds are regardless killed under licence, usually with poison, to protect agriculture.
"In Tasmania, ducks as not wasted, and hunters' primary aim is to ensure as quick a kill as possible."
