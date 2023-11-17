The Examiner
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Animal advocates outraged over $50,000 study on benefits of hunting

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
November 18 2023 - 9:00am
Duck hunters say their sport is a traditional activity that provides a food source, but advocates for a ban claim it's a barbaric activity. File picture
Duck hunters say their sport is a traditional activity that provides a food source, but advocates for a ban claim it's a barbaric activity. File picture

Hunting and sports shooting generates economic benefits of more than $88 million to the state, according to a $50,000 government-commissioned study published on Friday.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

