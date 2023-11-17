The Examiner
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Norwood Primary school pupils pitch in to keep waterways clean

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated November 17 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Newstead 12, with Norwood Primary School pupils at the Catch it in the Catchment clean-up event. Picture by Craig George
Jade Newstead 12, with Norwood Primary School pupils at the Catch it in the Catchment clean-up event. Picture by Craig George

Norwood Primary School pupils showed their commitment to the environment by rolling up their sleeves and donning gloves for the annual "Catch it in the Catchment" clean-up event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering health and court reporting in Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.