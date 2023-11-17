The Examinersport
Friday, 17 November 2023
South Esk's King named inaugural Ariarne Titmus scholarship holder

By Josh Partridge
November 17 2023 - 1:35pm
South Esk Swimming Club's Ketrina Clarke with Abbie King. Picture by Ben Hann
Abbie King has been rewarded with the inaugural Ariarne Titmus Scholarship following a year of success in Australia and New Zealand.

