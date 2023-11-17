South Esk's King named inaugural Ariarne Titmus scholarship holder

Abbie King has been rewarded with the inaugural Ariarne Titmus Scholarship following a year of success in Australia and New Zealand.
The 15-year-old South Esk Swimming Club member competed at two Tasmanian and Australian championships as well as the New Zealand short course titles this year, setting a variety of records in the process.
"I feel very lucky to be the first person to have this scholarship and I'm so thankful for it," she said.
"When I was little, I knew [Ariarne] and it was just so cool to see one of the first people to move up to Queensland and get bigger and stronger and go for her passion and she obviously did, showing all of the tremendous outcomes she's had in the Olympics and World Championships."
The scholarship rewards King with a year's worth of registration fees and membership to Launceston Leisure and Aquatic Centre.
King capped her year off with a second-placed finish in the 100-metre freestyle at the School Sport Australia Championships in Sydney, something she described as "really cool".
"If I really want to make my dreams come true, I would want to move up to Queensland or interstate but right now, a lot is happening and I'm really enjoying swimming in Tasmania," she said.
"I've been swimming for quite a while, eight years I think it's been, and Swimming Tasmania feels like a family to me.
"It's just such an amazing family and very supportive of my achievements. They don't gloat but they make sure that people know what achievements people have been doing."
Titmus, who won four medals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, congratulated King on her success.
"I'm humbled and proud to see a scholarship in my name being presented to a young swimmer with a lot of potential in my former home town," Titmus said.
"I've had the pleasure of congratulating Abbie privately on her success, she reminded me a lot of my younger self. I hope this scholarship helps boost her love of competitive swimming and drives her to train hard and strive for further success in the future."
South Esk Swimming Club coach and Swimming Tasmania life member Ketrina Clarke explained what makes King a strong swimmer.
"She's clearly athletically talented, she's good at all sports," Clarke said.
"For swimming particularly, she's got long limbs and she's tall for her age so they're always advantages but she seems to have a natural feel of the water.
"When you watch some people swimming, some people look comfortable in the water and some people look uncomfortable and Abbie looks comfortable and has great body position.
"She learns well, the instructions of how to improve and develop her swimming stroke. She trains regularly and when she trains, she listens well and actions the instructions."
King's next goal is to get her fitness in peak condition for nationals in April, with state championships in March before that.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.