Ever wondered how light works? QVMAG has you covered

Music festivals and learning aren't an obvious match but a new exhibition at QVMAG is hoping to make the case for the partnership by looking at the "universe's fastest traveler".
The brand-new exhibition, Illuminate: How Science Comes to Light, opened at the Museum at Inveresk on November 18 with its themed exploration of the science of light designed to "ignite the senses" through hands-on interactive play.
Developed by Museums Victoria, the family exhibition explores visual perception through colour, sound, and action in a QVMAG exclusive.
Themed as a dusk bush music festival of twinkling lights and sound, Illuminate includes six zones of activities, including laser beat drums, a shadow stage, and "wonder vision".
Other activities include the refractory, where tools that bend light make things appear bigger or closer; the chroma zone, where assorted colours mix by adding or removing parts of the visible light spectrum; and mirror mirror, a pattern game with a giant kaleidoscope.
"Whether you're dancing with shadows, creating your own music or playing with the morphing mirrors; this exhibition is a fantastic experience for northern Tasmanians of all ages," said Matthew Garwood, the City of Launceston mayor.
"I encourage everyone to make the most of this free exhibition at QVMAG while it's on display - particularly over the busy holiday season."
Illuminate is best suited from ages six and above and is part of the museum's continued efforts to rotate family exhibitions since the closure of the Phenomena Factory in April 2022 and replaces the popular Australia in Space exhibition.
"One of our core commitments at QVMAG is to develop, and host, leading STEAM education experiences for our Tasmanian communities - and this is exactly that," said Shane Fitzgerald, QVMAG's creative arts and cultural services general manager
"We're looking forward to welcoming thousands of inquisitive minds, both young and adult, to this exhibition while on display. There's truly something for everyone in the family to enjoy."
Illuminate: How Science Comes to Light is on display at the Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk until April 28, with free entry.
